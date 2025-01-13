Monday, January 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
134-Neelytown-Road-Montgomery-New-York
Maybrook Logistics Center is located less than one mile from I-84 near the convergence with I-87.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheast

PrimeSource Building Products Signs 312,567 SF Industrial Lease in Montgomery, New York

by Taylor Williams

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — PrimeSource Building Products has signed a 312,567-square-foot industrial lease in Montgomery, about 80 miles north of New York City. The manufacturer and distributor of construction materials will occupy the entirety of Maybrook Logistics Center, a facility that was built on a speculative basis on a 40-acre site at 134 Neelytown Road. Building features include a clear height of 36 feet, 74 loading doors, two drive-in doors and parking for 98 cars and 129 trailers. Tom Consiglio and Scott Peck of Resource Realty represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties, in the lease negotiations. Frank Puskarich and Art Ross of Newmark represented the tenant.

You may also like

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 14,523 SF Industrial Lease in...

Overton Moore Properties, Invesco Break Ground on Three-Building...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Negotiates $3.6M Sale...

WinnCos. Completes $20.5M Renovation of Buffalo Affordable Housing...

Three New Retailers Join Tenant Lineup at East...

Urby Begins Leasing 204-Unit Apartment Complex in Philadelphia

Aphorio Carter Buys Data Center in Trumbull, Connecticut,...

Burlington to Open 77,970 SF Store at 620...

Resilient DC Industrial Market Is Growing But Softening...