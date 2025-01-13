PrimeSource Building Products Signs 312,567 SF Industrial Lease in Montgomery, New York

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — PrimeSource Building Products has signed a 312,567-square-foot industrial lease in Montgomery, about 80 miles north of New York City. The manufacturer and distributor of construction materials will occupy the entirety of Maybrook Logistics Center, a facility that was built on a speculative basis on a 40-acre site at 134 Neelytown Road. Building features include a clear height of 36 feet, 74 loading doors, two drive-in doors and parking for 98 cars and 129 trailers. Tom Consiglio and Scott Peck of Resource Realty represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties, in the lease negotiations. Frank Puskarich and Art Ross of Newmark represented the tenant.