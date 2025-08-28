Thursday, August 28, 2025
PrimeSpot to Open 8,200 SF Fueling Station, Convenience Store in Hockley, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HOCKLEY, TEXAS — PrimeSpot will open an 8,200-square-foot fueling station and convenience store in Hockley, located northwest of Houston. PrimeSpot purchased 2.1 acres within The Grand Prairie, a master-planned community that is being developed by EMBER Real Estate Investment & Development, at the corner of Warren Ranch and Baethe roads. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and will be carried out in two phases, the second of which will add more retail space. Completion is slated for fall 2026. The Grand Prairie will ultimately feature about 6,000 single-family homes on 1,730 acres.

