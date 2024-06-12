Wednesday, June 12, 2024
3190-4251-Klose-Way-Richmond-CA
Located at 3190-4251 Klose Way in Richmond, Calif., Hilltop Plaza features 245,921 square feet of retail space. (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Primestor Acquires 245,921 SF Retail Center in Metro San Francisco

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, CALIF. — Primestor Development has acquired Hilltop Plaza, a 245,921-square-foot retail center situated on 59 acres in Richmond, roughly 18 miles outside San Francisco. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $36.5 million.

Tenants at the center, which was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Ross Dress for Less, City Sports Club, dd’s Discounts and Century Theatres.

Geoff Tranchina, Eric Kathrein, Gleb Lvovich and Warren McClean of JLL represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. 

