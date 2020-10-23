Primestor Completes 114,431 SF Retail Element of Jordan Downs in South-Central Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Smart & Final Extra!, Blink Fitness, Nike, Ross Dress for Less, Starbucks Coffee and The Habit are tenants at Freedom Plaza, the retail component of Jordan Downs in Los Angeles’ Watts neighborhood. (Rendering courtesy of Nadel Architecture + Planning)

LOS ANGELES — Primestor Development, along with Nadel Architecture + Planning as architect, has completed the development of Freedom Plaza, the retail component of the Jordan Downs mixed-use community in Los Angeles’ Watts neighborhood.

Located at 9901 S. Alameda St., Freedom Plaza features 114,431 square feet of retail space for stores and restaurants, as well as landscaped promenades and community gathering spaces. Tenants at the plaza include Smart & Final Extra!, Blink Fitness, Nike, Ross Dress for Less, Starbucks Coffee and The Habit.

The property also features an architectural fountain designed and constructed by OTL, based on a general concept by landscape architects Fong Hart Schneider-Partners. The water feature incorporates a public art piece titled “Instill,” which is composed of dark gray polished natural basalt columns with hidden lights. The art installation fulfills a 1% for Art Programs ordinance by the City of Los Angeles mandating that 1 percent of the cost of any public works capital-improvement project be set aside for an art component.