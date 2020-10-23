REBusinessOnline

Primestor Completes 114,431 SF Retail Element of Jordan Downs in South-Central Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Freedom-Plaza-Los-Angeles-CA

Smart & Final Extra!, Blink Fitness, Nike, Ross Dress for Less, Starbucks Coffee and The Habit are tenants at Freedom Plaza, the retail component of Jordan Downs in Los Angeles’ Watts neighborhood. (Rendering courtesy of Nadel Architecture + Planning)

LOS ANGELES — Primestor Development, along with Nadel Architecture + Planning as architect, has completed the development of Freedom Plaza, the retail component of the Jordan Downs mixed-use community in Los Angeles’ Watts neighborhood.

Located at 9901 S. Alameda St., Freedom Plaza features 114,431 square feet of retail space for stores and restaurants, as well as landscaped promenades and community gathering spaces. Tenants at the plaza include Smart & Final Extra!, Blink Fitness, Nike, Ross Dress for Less, Starbucks Coffee and The Habit.

The property also features an architectural fountain designed and constructed by OTL, based on a general concept by landscape architects Fong Hart Schneider-Partners. The water feature incorporates a public art piece titled “Instill,” which is composed of dark gray polished natural basalt columns with hidden lights. The art installation fulfills a 1% for Art Programs ordinance by the City of Los Angeles mandating that 1 percent of the cost of any public works capital-improvement project be set aside for an art component.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  