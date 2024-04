OXNARD, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Primestor Development has acquired Esplanade Shopping Center, a grocery-anchored retail center in Oxnard, for $90 million. The 357,000-square-foot center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.

Current tenants include Home Depot, Nordstrom Rack, Staples, Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Cost Plus World Market, Tilly’s, Boot Barn, In-N-Out Burger and BJ’s Brewery and Restaurant.