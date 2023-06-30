Primient Signs 23,725 SF Lease at Woodfield Preserve Office Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Primient, a producer of food and industrial products from plant-based, renewable sources, has signed a 23,725-square-foot lease at Woodfield Preserve Office Center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. Zeller owns the 29-acre office campus, which totals 325,000 square feet across two buildings. Each building features a full set of amenities such as a café, fitness center, conference center, game room, mother’s room, bike storage area and tenant lounges. There is also a new courtyard with shaded pergolas and seating. William Elwood, Rob Graham and Adam Lawler of CBRE represented Zeller, while Paul Diederich of CBRE represented the tenant. JC Anderson is completing the interior build-out for Primient.