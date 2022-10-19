Primo Fitness Buys 71,438 SF Industrial Building in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FRESNO, TEXAS — Primo Fitness, a California-based provider of exercise equipment, has purchased a 71,438-square-foot industrial building located at 701 Sycamore Drive in Fresno, a southern suburb of Houston. Jason Scholtz and Barkley Peschel of Colliers represented the seller, Lemark Investments, in the transaction. Haley Golden, Blair Golden and Lilly Golden of Evergreen Commercial Realty represented Primo Fitness.