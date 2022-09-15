REBusinessOnline

Prince William County Approves $380M Mixed-Use Development in Woodbridge, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved the development of Riverside Station, a 19.2-acre mixed-use development located at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Route 123 in north Woodbridge. The co-developers, The IDI Group Cos. and Boosalis Properties, expect the town center-style development to bring over $380 million in capital investment to the area.

The proposal includes up to 970 housing units and a minimum of 130,000 square feet of commercial space, primarily comprising dining and retail, as well as green spaces and a pedestrian bridge over Route 1. Eight percent of the project’s apartments are set to be affordable to households earning between 60 percent and 100 percent of the area median income.

Riverside Station will be developed in three phases, with construction of the first phase, containing up to 330 apartments and 40,000 square feet of commercial space, slated to begin in mid-2023 and deliver in 2025. The current assemblage includes two parcels, one a former car dealership and the other housing a Food Lion-anchored shopping center that will be demolished. Riverside Station is expected to house the relocated Food Lion, according to a source familiar with the development. Once complete, the project is expected to support 250 full-time jobs for the local community.

