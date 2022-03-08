Princeton Enterprises Acquires 108,634 SF Office Building in Southfield, Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Princeton Enterprises, a privately held real estate investment company based in Bloomfield Hills, has acquired a 108,634-square-foot office building in Southfield for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 26600 Telegraph Road. First Mercury Insurance Co., a member of national property and casualty insurer Crum & Forster, was the seller. Anne Galbraith Kohn of CBRE represented the seller, while Jordan Friedman of Friedman Real Estate represented the buyer.
