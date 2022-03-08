REBusinessOnline

Princeton Enterprises Acquires 108,634 SF Office Building in Southfield, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

The property is located at 26600 Telegraph Road.

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Princeton Enterprises, a privately held real estate investment company based in Bloomfield Hills, has acquired a 108,634-square-foot office building in Southfield for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 26600 Telegraph Road. First Mercury Insurance Co., a member of national property and casualty insurer Crum & Forster, was the seller. Anne Galbraith Kohn of CBRE represented the seller, while Jordan Friedman of Friedman Real Estate represented the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  