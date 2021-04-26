Princeton Insurance Co. Sells 110,000 SF Office Complex in New Jersey

The former office headquarters of Princeton Insurance Co. totals 110,000 square feet.

PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton Insurance Co. has sold 742 and 746 Alexander Road, the company’s two-building, 110,000-square-foot office complex in its namesake town. Kevin O’Hearn, Jose Cruz, Thomas Romano, Michael Oliver and Steve Simonelli of JLL represented the owner and tenant in the transaction. The complex consists of a 50,000 and 60,000-square-foot building and amenities such as a fitness center and a cafeteria. Strategic Funding Alternatives LLC purchased the property for an undisclosed price.