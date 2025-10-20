Monday, October 20, 2025
The acquired properties include Overture Chapel Hill (pictured) and Overture Cary.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSeniors HousingSoutheast

Principal Asset Management Acquires Two Active Adult Communities in Raleigh-Durham Totaling 373 Units

by John Nelson

MORRISVILLE AND CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Principal Asset Management has acquired two active adult communities in the Raleigh-Durham region totaling 373 units. The properties include Overture Cary, located at 1055 Hatches Pond Lane in Morrisville, and Overture Chapel Hill, situated near the Highway 54 and I-40 interchange and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The communities were developed in 2021 and 2020, respectively, and stand at five stories. The seller and sales price were not released.

