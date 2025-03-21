Principal Asset Management Sells 204,000 SF Pinewood Square Shopping Center in Lake Worth, Florida

LAKE WORTH, FLA. — Principal Asset Management has sold Pinewood Square Shopping Center, a 204,000-square-foot retail center in Lake Worth, roughly 35 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

Situated on the southeast corner of Lantana and Jog roads, the property was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to 42 tenants including T.J. Maxx/HomeGoods, Ross Dress For Less, Five Below, Goodwill and Delray Medical Center. There are also six additional outparcel buildings that are leased to Chase Bank, PNC Bank, AutoZone, Outback Steakhouse, La Granja and Jiffy Lube.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitch Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield’s Miami office represented Principal Asset Management in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.