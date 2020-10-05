REBusinessOnline

Principal Real Estate Investors Provides $53.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Complex in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Residences at Pura Vida will include a pool, gym, barbecue area, dog park, a biking center and 24-hour security staff.

HIALEAH, FLA. — Principal Real Estate Investors has provided a $53.5 million construction loan for the residential portion of Pura Vida Hialeah. The borrower, Coral Rock Development Group, is developing the property, which also features 40,000 square feet of adjacent retail space. The apartment community, dubbed The Residences at Pura Vida, will feature 260 units spanning three eight-story buildings. One of the buildings will offer 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The property will offer studio through three-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 538 to 1,099 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, gym, barbecue area, dog park, a biking center and 24-hour security staff. The developer expects to break ground in November and deliver the asset in early 2022. KAST Construction is the general contractor. The asset will be situated at 3051 W. 16th Ave., 13 miles northwest of downtown Miami.

Pura Vida Hialeah began opening earlier this summer when Dollar Tree opened. InnovaCare Health will soon open in a 20,000-square-foot space. Construction of the retail portion began in April 2019.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  