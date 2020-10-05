Principal Real Estate Investors Provides $53.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Complex in Metro Miami

Communal amenities at The Residences at Pura Vida will include a pool, gym, barbecue area, dog park, a biking center and 24-hour security staff.

HIALEAH, FLA. — Principal Real Estate Investors has provided a $53.5 million construction loan for the residential portion of Pura Vida Hialeah. The borrower, Coral Rock Development Group, is developing the property, which also features 40,000 square feet of adjacent retail space. The apartment community, dubbed The Residences at Pura Vida, will feature 260 units spanning three eight-story buildings. One of the buildings will offer 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The property will offer studio through three-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 538 to 1,099 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, gym, barbecue area, dog park, a biking center and 24-hour security staff. The developer expects to break ground in November and deliver the asset in early 2022. KAST Construction is the general contractor. The asset will be situated at 3051 W. 16th Ave., 13 miles northwest of downtown Miami.

Pura Vida Hialeah began opening earlier this summer when Dollar Tree opened. InnovaCare Health will soon open in a 20,000-square-foot space. Construction of the retail portion began in April 2019.