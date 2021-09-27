Principal Real Estate Investors Sells 148,652 SF Lincoln Plaza Office Campus in Bellevue, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

The three-building Lincoln Plaza in Bellevue, Wash., features 148,652 square feet of office space.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Real Estate Investors has completed the disposition of Lincoln Plaza, an office campus located at 11225, 11235 and 11245 SE Sixth St. in Bellevue. New Rock Acquisition purchased the 148,652-square-foot asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 9.1 acres, the three-building property was 90 percent occupied by 20 tenants at the time of sale.

Tom Pehl, Todd Tydlaska, Charles Safley, Lou Senini, Paige Morgan and Chais Lowell of CBRE Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. Brad Zampa and Mike Walker of CBRE arranged acquisition financing for the buyer. Scott Davis and Tim Owens, also of CBRE, will continue to handle leasing under the new ownership.