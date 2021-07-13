Principal Real Estate Investors Sells Kroger-Anchored Retail Center in Metro Atlanta for $20.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Coleman Village is a 90,981-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center in Roswell, Ga.

ROSWELL, GA. — Principal Real Estate Investors has sold Coleman Village, a 90,981-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center in Roswell. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Michols of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The Georgetown Co. acquired the property for $20.8 million.

Situated on 12.2 acres at 800 Marietta Highway, Coleman Village was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. The tenant roster includes Starbucks, El Porton Mexican Restaurant, Attitude Fitness and Mavis Tire.

Principal Real Estate Investors manages or sub-advises $90.3 billion in commercial real estate assets and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. The Georgetown Co. is a New York-based, privately held real estate firm.