Principle Completes Conversion of Auto Dealership into Brewery in Huntley, Illinois

More Brewing now occupies the 25,302-square-foot space.

HUNTLEY, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed the conversion of a former Chevrolet auto dealership in Huntley into a brewing facility and full-service restaurant for More Brewing. The property is located at 13980 Automall Drive within metro Chicago. The 25,302-square-foot building includes 11,302 square feet of beer production space and a 14,000-square-foot restaurant with two private dining rooms that will double as barrel-aging rooms. Guests dining at the restaurant will be able to view the brewing area through 12-foot glass walls. The property features four drive-in doors for the distribution of More’s products and 114 car parking spaces for customers and employees. Harris Architects provided architectural services. Dominic Carbonari of JLL provided brokerage services on behalf of More. A timeline for opening was not disclosed.

