AURORA, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has begun tenant improvements for a 282,588-square-foot building located at 2000 Deerpath Road in Aurora. The tenant, Tailored Brands, owns brands such as Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and family retailer K&G Fashion Superstore. The Aurora facility will support the company’s clothing rental business, including infrastructure for dry cleaning, laundry, repair and storage of tuxedos and other formalwear. Principle will add a 13,491-square-foot boiler and dry-cleaning room with a dedicated structural pipe support mezzanine. The team is also installing 20 new 25-ton rooftop air conditioning units, 14 interlocking exhaust fans and 29 docks. Partners in Design is the project architect. Completion is slated for February 2024.
Principle Construction Begins Tenant Improvements for Industrial Dry-Cleaning Facility in Aurora, Illinois
13