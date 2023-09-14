Thursday, September 14, 2023
The tenant, Tailored Brands, will use the space to support its clothing rental business.
Principle Construction Begins Tenant Improvements for Industrial Dry-Cleaning Facility in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has begun tenant improvements for a 282,588-square-foot building located at 2000 Deerpath Road in Aurora. The tenant, Tailored Brands, owns brands such as Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and family retailer K&G Fashion Superstore. The Aurora facility will support the company’s clothing rental business, including infrastructure for dry cleaning, laundry, repair and storage of tuxedos and other formalwear. Principle will add a 13,491-square-foot boiler and dry-cleaning room with a dedicated structural pipe support mezzanine. The team is also installing 20 new 25-ton rooftop air conditioning units, 14 interlocking exhaust fans and 29 docks. Partners in Design is the project architect. Completion is slated for February 2024.

