Principle Construction Breaks Ground on 100,463 SF Spec Industrial Building in Franklin Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has broken ground on a 100,463-square-foot speculative industrial building at 3500 Wolf Road in Franklin Park, a western suburb of Chicago. IDI Logistics is developing the project, which will feature a clear height of up to 32 feet, 24 docks, two drive-in doors and a 130-foot truck court. The nearly seven-acre site features convenient access to I-294. Harris Architects provided design services for the project. A timeline for completion was not provided.

