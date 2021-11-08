REBusinessOnline

Principle Construction Breaks Ground on $11M Service Center in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has broken ground on an $11 million service center in Joliet for Highway Transport, a company that transports liquid chemicals. The 17,730-square-foot service center, located on nearly 23 acres, will double the size of Highway Transport’s current facility in Joliet where it has operated for two decades. The new facility will feature a tank wash, maintenance shop, conference room, multiple offices and amenities for drivers such as a break room, Wi-Fi access and showers. The property will include parking for tanker trucks from the company’s fleet of more than 400 trucks. Partners in Design Architects is the project architect. Completion is slated for spring 2022.

