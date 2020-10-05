Principle Construction Completes 102,140 SF Spec Warehouse in Batavia, Illinois
BATAVIA, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed a new 102,140-square-foot warehouse on behalf of developer Midwest Industrial Funds at 1100 N. Raddant Road in Batavia. The project includes 97,040 square feet of warehouse space and 5,100 square feet of office space. The building features 10 dock positions, two drive-in doors, 125 car parking spaces, LED lighting and a clear height of 30 feet. Harris Architects provided design services.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.