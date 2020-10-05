REBusinessOnline

Principle Construction Completes 102,140 SF Spec Warehouse in Batavia, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Midwest Industrial Funds was the developer for this project at 1100 N. Raddant Road.

BATAVIA, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed a new 102,140-square-foot warehouse on behalf of developer Midwest Industrial Funds at 1100 N. Raddant Road in Batavia. The project includes 97,040 square feet of warehouse space and 5,100 square feet of office space. The building features 10 dock positions, two drive-in doors, 125 car parking spaces, LED lighting and a clear height of 30 feet. Harris Architects provided design services.

