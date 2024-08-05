Principle Construction Completes 12,560 SF Retail Showroom for Doheny’s in Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — Principle Construction has completed a new 12,560-square-foot showroom and outdoor pool park for Doheny’s, a pool and spa distributor, at 5307 Green Bay Road in Kenosha. Doheny’s purchased the property, which is down the block from its original location. Principle updated the interior and exterior image of the building and designed and constructed an outdoor pool display. The building totals 17,275 square feet, including the 12,560-square-foot showroom, 3,370 square feet of warehouse space and 920 square feet of office space. Constructed in 1990 and renovated in 2003, the facility needed several updates to bring it to modern standards, according to Principle. On the exterior, Principle re-built the parking lot and created a pool park with space to display six full-size pools. Partners in Design was the project architect.