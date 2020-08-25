Principle Construction Completes 205,732 SF Warehouse in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed construction of a new 205,732-square-foot warehouse at 8500 116th St. in Pleasant Prairie, about 37 miles south of Milwaukee. Originally developed as a speculative project, the building received a tenant late last autumn. Principle accommodated the needs of the new tenant, which will use the space for large coil storage. The project features 23 dock doors, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 32 feet. The building sits on a 12.8-acre site. Partners in Design served as project architect.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.