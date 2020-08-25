REBusinessOnline

Principle Construction Completes 205,732 SF Warehouse in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The building sits on 12.8 acres at 8500 116th St.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed construction of a new 205,732-square-foot warehouse at 8500 116th St. in Pleasant Prairie, about 37 miles south of Milwaukee. Originally developed as a speculative project, the building received a tenant late last autumn. Principle accommodated the needs of the new tenant, which will use the space for large coil storage. The project features 23 dock doors, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 32 feet. The building sits on a 12.8-acre site. Partners in Design served as project architect.

