Monday, July 24, 2023
Avery Dennison has expanded its facility at 902 Feehanville Drive.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Principle Construction Completes 21,427 SF Industrial Expansion for Avery Dennison in Mount Prospect, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed a 21,427-square-foot office and manufacturing expansion for Avery Dennison in the Chicago suburb of Mount Prospect. The company manufactures retro-reflective sheeting. The project encompasses 11,576 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and 9,851 square feet of two-story office space. Cornerstone Architects was the project architect and Vivek Singla of CBRE served as project manager on behalf of Avery Dennison. The facility is located at 902 Feehanville Drive.  

