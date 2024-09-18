Principle Construction Completes 282,588 SF Tenant Improvement Project for Tailored Brands in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Principle Construction has completed a 282,588-square-foot tenant improvement project for Tailored Brands at 2000 Deerpath Road in Aurora. The fashion retailer owns brands such as Men’s Wearhouse, Jos A. Bank and K&G Fashion Superstore. The new building will service Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit and Minneapolis, each of which is currently serviced by other distribution centers in Houston, Pittston and Atlanta. Principle added a dedicated 13,491-square-foot boiler and dry-cleaning room with a specialized mezzanine for pipe support and a new 4,000-amp electrical service to accommodate the facility’s energy demands. Improvements also included 20 new rooftop air conditioning units, 14 interlocking exhaust fans, an ESFR sprinkler system and 29 new loading docks. Partners in Design was the architect.