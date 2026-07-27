Principle Construction Completes 55,468 SF Facility for Orozco Trucking in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed a truck maintenance and warehouse facility for Orozco Trucking at 2580 Mason Road in Elgin. The build-to-suit project provides the climate-controlled and dry freight specialist with a permanent home following its relocation from a leased site in Elk Grove Village. The 55,468-square-foot headquarters features a mix of office, maintenance and warehouse space. Situated on previously undeveloped land with immediate access to I-90, the site also offers room for future expansion.

The new facility includes a two-story office space totaling 23,000 square feet, 16,800 square feet of maintenance space and 15,000 square feet of warehouse space. The warehouse and maintenance portion feature a clear height of 26 feet, four dock doors and four drive-in doors. Harris Architects was the project architect.