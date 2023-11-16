Thursday, November 16, 2023
Seefried Industrial Properties developed the building at 2240 S. Busse Road.
Principle Construction Completes 80,053 SF Spec Warehouse in Mount Prospect, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Principle Construction has completed an 80,053-square-foot speculative warehouse on behalf of developer Seefried Industrial Properties in Mount Prospect, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Located at 2240 S. Busse Road, the property features a clear height of 32 feet, 16 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 17 trailer stalls and parking for 89 cars. Harris Architects provided architectural services and Kimley-Horn served as civil engineer. Principle also completed a 34,011-square-foot build-out for an undisclosed tenant.

