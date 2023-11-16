Principle Construction Completes 80,053 SF Spec Warehouse in Mount Prospect, Illinois

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Principle Construction has completed an 80,053-square-foot speculative warehouse on behalf of developer Seefried Industrial Properties in Mount Prospect, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Located at 2240 S. Busse Road, the property features a clear height of 32 feet, 16 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 17 trailer stalls and parking for 89 cars. Harris Architects provided architectural services and Kimley-Horn served as civil engineer. Principle also completed a 34,011-square-foot build-out for an undisclosed tenant.