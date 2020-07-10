REBusinessOnline

Principle Construction Completes 879,040 SF Spec Warehouse in Monee, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The building sits on 61 acres within the larger Bailly Ridge development.

MONEE, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed an 879,040-square-foot speculative warehouse in Monee, about 35 miles south of Chicago. Principle completed the project in a joint venture with Location Finders International and DeBartolo Development. The building sits on 61 acres within the larger Bailly Ridge development. The facility features a clear height of 36 feet, 100 dock positions, 191 trailer stalls, 161 auto parking stalls and four drive-in doors. Harris Architects designed the project. Traci Payette and Stephanie Park of CBRE are the leasing agents.

