Principle Construction Completes 879,040 SF Spec Warehouse in Monee, Illinois

The building sits on 61 acres within the larger Bailly Ridge development.

MONEE, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed an 879,040-square-foot speculative warehouse in Monee, about 35 miles south of Chicago. Principle completed the project in a joint venture with Location Finders International and DeBartolo Development. The building sits on 61 acres within the larger Bailly Ridge development. The facility features a clear height of 36 feet, 100 dock positions, 191 trailer stalls, 161 auto parking stalls and four drive-in doors. Harris Architects designed the project. Traci Payette and Stephanie Park of CBRE are the leasing agents.