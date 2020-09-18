Principle Construction Completes 96,305 SF Expansion at Wisconsin Industrial Building

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

Principle completed the expansion on behalf of new owner STAG Industrial.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed a 96,305-square-foot expansion to a 194,611-square-foot industrial building located at 10411 80th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie. Principle, which constructed the original building in 2017, completed the expansion on a speculative basis on behalf of the new owner STAG Industrial. The property features a clear height of 36 feet, 20 dock doors, 81 auto parking stalls and office space. Partners in Design Architects provided design services.