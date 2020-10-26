Principle Construction Completes Four-Bay Truck Wash in Romeoville, Illinois

Lola’s Truck Wash spans 12,840 square feet.

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed the construction of Lola’s Truck Wash, a four-bay truck cleaning facility located at 1331 N. Independence Road in Romeoville. Principle worked to reduce the amount of fresh water required to support the 12,840-square-foot project in order to maximize environmental and economic efficiency. Principle built a series of trench drains and wastewater sediment separation tanks to facilitate water recycling needs of the truck wash. A&M Architects LLC was the project architect. Romeoville is the second heaviest-traveled truck corridor in Chicagoland, according to Principle’s COO Mark Augustyn. It is situated near I-55.