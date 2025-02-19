Principle Construction Completes Renovation of Heartland Animal Shelter in Wheeling, Illinois

WHEELING, ILL. — Principle Construction has completed the renovation of the Heartland Animal Shelter, which was damaged by a water main break in June 2024. The 8,205-square-foot facility is located at 586 Palwaukee Drive in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling. The shelter provides a temporary home for over 100 animals as they await adoption or fostering. The renovation project included a 601-square-foot office, 850-square-foot surgery room, 66 square-foot donation room and parking for 23 vehicles. During the flood, the shelter’s animals were cared for in foster homes. Heartland Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter with a 96 percent adoption rate. Designhaus was the project architect.