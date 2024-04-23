Principle Construction Completes Renovations for Veolia Water Technologies Facility in Plainfield, Illinois

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Principle Construction has completed several facility renovations for Veolia Water Technologies HPD Plainfield Offices. Veolia, which is a water and wastewater treatment company, maintains its 42,000-square-foot office at 23561 W. Main St. Principle originally designed and built the property in 2001 for Avgeris and Associates, which leased the building to Veolia. Principle completed interior and exterior renovations to both the headquarters office building and the research and development building. Archideas Inc. was the architect.