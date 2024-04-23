Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The company occupies a 42,000-square-foot property in Plainfield.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestOffice

Principle Construction Completes Renovations for Veolia Water Technologies Facility in Plainfield, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Principle Construction has completed several facility renovations for Veolia Water Technologies HPD Plainfield Offices. Veolia, which is a water and wastewater treatment company, maintains its 42,000-square-foot office at 23561 W. Main St. Principle originally designed and built the property in 2001 for Avgeris and Associates, which leased the building to Veolia. Principle completed interior and exterior renovations to both the headquarters office building and the research and development building. Archideas Inc. was the architect.

You may also like

Alterman Debuts 190,000 SF Headquarters Campus in Live...

Bradford Completes $6.5M Renovation of Meadow Park Tower...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 56-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

Leggera Development Receives $11.5M Joint Venture Equity for...

Columbia Pacific Advisors Takes Ownership of Two Office...

Which Office Buildings Are Strong Candidates for Adaptive...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.1M Sale of Office,...

Yaupon Capital Signs 6,917 SF Office Lease at...

JPI Breaks Ground on 761-Unit Multifamily Project in...