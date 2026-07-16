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The project involved reconfiguring the space and relocating precast concrete panels.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Principle Construction Completes Warehouse Renovation for POLI FILM America in Hampshire, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

HAMPSHIRE, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed a warehouse renovation for POLI FILM America Inc. at One Elgiloy Drive in Hampshire, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The project provides the protective plastic film manufacturer with a streamlined, rectangular floor plan designed to optimize high-volume manufacturing operations. The centerpiece of the project involved relocating 12 precast concrete panels from an existing 133-foot wall. By moving these panels and integrating new ones, Principle enclosed the inner section of a previously L-shaped warehouse, converting it into a contiguous space.

Principle also expanded the west side dock apron and added two new dock positions in the existing warehouse space. The addition of 38,956 square feet to the manufacturing facility included a new entry door and a drive-in door, a gas-fired make-up air unit, ballasted roof and lighting. Principle also installed an infiltration pit for increased stormwater management capacity. Harris Architects was the architect.

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