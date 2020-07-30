REBusinessOnline

Principle Construction Expands Warehouse in Channahon, Illinois, by 8,000 SF

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property is located at 23700 W. Bluff Road.

CHANNAHON, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed an 8,000-square-foot addition to a 758,000-square-foot warehouse located at 23700 W. Bluff Road in Channahon, about 10 miles southwest of Joliet. Principle originally constructed the facility in 2016. IDIG Channahon LLC, a subsidiary of IDI Logistics, owns the property. Principle added 101 dock positions and installed 23 acres of concrete paving for additional trailer and car parking. Sparks Architects served as architect.

