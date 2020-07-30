Principle Construction Expands Warehouse in Channahon, Illinois, by 8,000 SF
CHANNAHON, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. has completed an 8,000-square-foot addition to a 758,000-square-foot warehouse located at 23700 W. Bluff Road in Channahon, about 10 miles southwest of Joliet. Principle originally constructed the facility in 2016. IDIG Channahon LLC, a subsidiary of IDI Logistics, owns the property. Principle added 101 dock positions and installed 23 acres of concrete paving for additional trailer and car parking. Sparks Architects served as architect.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.