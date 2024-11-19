Principle Construction Renovates Warehouse for SMW Autoblok in Wheeling, Illinois

WHEELING, ILL. — Principle Construction has completed Phase I of a renovation project for SMW Autoblok in Wheeling. This initial phase prepares the facility for a future expansion encompassing office and warehouse space. Principle previously completed a significant expansion for the tenant at the same address in 2008. SMW Autoblok, a manufacturer of turning and grinding machine tools, is implementing an automated parts picking system with the Kardex system. Phase I of the project involved constructing a walled enclosure for the Kardex system, a new shipping office and a pump room. The next phase will add a new showroom, main conference room and general office upgrades. Partners in Design was the project architect.