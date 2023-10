ELGIN, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. is building a 22,245-square-foot warehouse for Alvil Trucking in Elgin. The trucking company will use the building at 2450 Millennium Drive for maintenance and repairs of its fleet. The project will feature a clear height of 24 feet, 48 parking spaces, six docks and two drive-in doors. Harris Architects is the project architect, and Jacob & Hefner is the civil engineer. The project marks the second building that Principle has constructed for Alvil.