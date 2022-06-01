REBusinessOnline

Principle Construction to Build 39,000 SF Spec Warehouse in Alsip, Illinois

ALSIP, ILL. — Logistics company Alsip Terminals has selected Principle Construction Corp. to build a 39,000-square-foot speculative warehouse in Alsip. Construction is expected to begin soon on the property, which will be located at 3600 W. 127th St. The project will feature a clear height of 26 feet, 32 dock doors, six drive-in doors, 111 trailer parking spaces and 40 car parking stalls. The property will be surrounded by a 6-foot-high security fence. Harris Architects is the architect. Chris Mergethaler and Rick Daly of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International will market the project for lease. Completion is slated for December.

