The new warehouse replaces a former Comcast office building on the site.
Principle Construction Underway on 100,000 SF Spec Warehouse in Mount Prospect, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Principle Construction is underway on a 100,000-square-foot speculative warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Mount Prospect. Stotan Industrial is the developer. The project at 350 N. Wolf Road will feature a clear height of 32 feet, two drive-in doors, 96 parking spaces, 28 trailer spaces and 12 docks. Principle demolished a former Comcast office building on the site that had sat vacant for some time. Completion of the new warehouse is slated for the end of November. Harris Architects is the project architect.

