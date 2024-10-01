Principle Construction Underway on 276,019 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit for Morgan Li in Chicago Heights, Illinois

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, ILL. — Principle Construction is underway on a two-building, 276,019-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for Morgan Li in Chicago Heights, a southern suburb of Chicago. The family-owned furniture and fixture fabricator had a previous warehouse destroyed by a fire in February 2023 on the project site. Building A will total 237,756 square feet with 230,298 square feet of warehouse space and 5,122 square feet of office space. The facility will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 20 docks and four drive-in doors. Building B will house 36,360 square feet of warehouse space as well as 1,143 square feet of office space. It will also feature a specialized paint line mechanical system for Morgan Li’s operations.

Principle will also construct a 158-stall parking lot with four electric vehicle charging stations. Morgan Li’s 245 employees have been working out of secondary locations in Matteson and South Holland while the new space is under construction. Designhaus Inc. Architecture designed the new facilities. Completion is slated for March 2025.