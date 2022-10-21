Principle Construction Underway on 31,200 SF Industrial Building for Alvil Trucking in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Principle expects to complete the project at 2570 Millennium Drive before the end of the year.

ELGIN, ILL. — Principle Construction Corp. is underway on a new 31,200-square-foot industrial building for Alvil Trucking at 2570 Millennium Drive in Elgin. The logistics company is relocating from Elk Grove Village. The project will include a 15,400-square-foot warehouse, 9,800-square-foot truck maintenance area and 6,000 square feet of office space. Additional building features include four dock doors, four drive-in doors and a clear height of 28 feet. Principle is also constructing a 972-square-foot mezzanine storage area and amenities for truckers, including showers and rest areas. More than 50 parking spaces will be available for both trucks and trailers. Harris Architects is the project architect. Principle expects to complete the project before the end of the year.