2411-Broadway-St-Vancouver-WA
Hudson West in Vancouver, Wash., offers 50 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $12M Loan for Multifamily Project in Vancouver, Washington

by Amy Works

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Priority Capital Advisory has arranged a $12 million bridge loan for Hudson West, a 50-unit Class A apartment property in Vancouver. The financing was arranged for Cascadia Development Partners to replace a maturing construction loan, extending financial flexibility through lease-up stabilization.

Located at 2411 Broadway St., Hudson West offers 11 studio, 25 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units in a three-story building. Each unit features private balconies, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and high-end finishes. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, multiple common areas and 39 secured parking spaces.

