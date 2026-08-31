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8833-Reading-Ave-LA-CA
Located at 8833 Reading Ave. in Los Angeles, the residential property features 33 apartments occupied by a mix of students and non-students. (Photo credit: Envision Media)
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $13.6M Bridge Loan for Refinancing of Los Angeles Multifamily Property

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Priority Capital Advisory has arranged a $13.6 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a student housing and multifamily property located at 8833 Reading Ave. in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood. The owner is a joint venture between Six Peak Capital and Grandview Partners.

Completed in April 2025, the five-story property features 33 one-, two-, three-, four- five- and six-bedroom apartments and a 25-space subterranean parking level. Units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, vinyl plank and tile flooring, walk-in closets and washers/dryers. Community amenities include a rooftop deck with barbecues and a clubhouse with a kitchen, as well as automated package lockers.

The property is currently 88 percent occupied, with approximately 50 percent of the units leased to students. Additionally, three units are covenanted for very low-income households and two units covenanted for extremely low-income households.

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