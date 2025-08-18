Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $26.6M Refinancing of West Houston Office Building

HOUSTON — Priority Capital Advisory, a Los Angeles-based intermediary, has arranged a $26.6 million bridge loan for the refinancing of 2 Westlake, a 467,609-square-foot office building located in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. Atlanta-based Ardent Cos. provided the loan. The 17-story building is situated on a 5.4-acre site within the 2.8 million-square-foot Westlake office park and offers amenities such as a deli, coffee bar, conference center, tenant lounge and a fitness center. The borrower, global private equity firm Younan Co., purchased 2 Westlake for $21.5 million in late 2022, at which point the building was vacant.