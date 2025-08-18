Monday, August 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2-Westlake-Houston
Since acquiring 2 Westlake, an office building in West Houston, Younan has completed significant renovations, including a remodelig of the lobby, and the building is now 56 percent leased.
LoansOfficeTexas

Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $26.6M Refinancing of West Houston Office Building

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Priority Capital Advisory, a Los Angeles-based intermediary, has arranged a $26.6 million bridge loan for the refinancing of 2 Westlake, a 467,609-square-foot office building located in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. Atlanta-based Ardent Cos. provided the loan. The 17-story building is situated on a 5.4-acre site within the 2.8 million-square-foot Westlake office park and offers amenities such as a deli, coffee bar, conference center, tenant lounge and a fitness center. The borrower, global private equity firm Younan Co., purchased 2 Westlake for $21.5 million in late 2022, at which point the building was vacant.  

You may also like

High Street Residential Completes 209-Unit Multifamily Project in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 110,000 SF Shopping Center...

PopStroke to Open Minigolf Entertainment Venue in Northeast...

Wright Close & Barger Signs 41,000 SF Office...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $155M Loan for Refinancing...

Merchants Bank Funds $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Queens...

Rabin & Partners Signs 10,881 SF Office Lease...

First Horizon Signs Lease to Occupy Three Floors...

Integrated Senior Foundation Receives $79.3M Acquisition Financing for...