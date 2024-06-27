Thursday, June 27, 2024
645-681-N-Robertson-Blvd
The development site offers 84,506 square feet spread across an assemblage of eight contiguous lots.
Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $35M Refinancing for Robertson Lane Mixed-Use Project in West Hollywood

by Amy Works

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Priority Capital Advisory has arranged $35 million in debt financing to refinance Faring’s planned Robertson Lane, a 400,000-square-foot retail and hotel project in West Hollywood. Centennial Bank provided the financing, which Zachary Streit of Priority Capital Advisory arranged.

Located at 645-681 N. Robertson Blvd., the 84,506-square-foot development site is an assemblage of eight contiguous lots. The assembled site was originally entitled for a 10-story, 237-room hotel with dining, nightclub, entertainment and retail space, a rooftop pool and a three-level, 750-car underground parking garage. In 2022, the ownership submitted a revised plan for a 123-room luxury hotel and seven-story office tower over ground-floor retail space and a subterranean garage. Current plans include the adaptive reuse and rehabilitation of the Factory Building, a historical building dating to 1929.

