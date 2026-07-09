Priority Capital Advisory Secures $11.5M Loan for Recapitalization of Wisconsin Multifamily Property

MADISON, WIS. — Priority Capital Advisory has secured an $11.5 million senior loan on behalf of REALM and OTR Real Estate for the recapitalization of Vivo Madison, a 153-unit multifamily property located at 517 Grand Canyon Drive in Madison. The joint venture acquired the property, which was a Radisson hotel at the time of acquisition, in April 2023 and converted the hotel into a multifamily asset. The main scope of work included adding kitchenettes in all units and building out common area amenities. The property received its multifamily Certificate of Occupancy in January 2026 and is currently 56 percent leased, with full occupancy anticipated by the end of this year.

Vivo Madison features 147 studios and six one-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, indoor pool, fitness center, game room, coworking space, laundry facilities and outdoor lounge areas. The two-story asset is situated on 4.5 acres adjacent to University Research Park, a 1.8 million-square-foot life sciences and technology corporate campus. It is also a 10-minute drive from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is within walking distance of West Towne Mall.