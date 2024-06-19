Priority Capital Arranges $21.6M Recapitalization for Kanvas Apartments in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Priority Capital Advisory (PCA) has arranged $21.6 million in financing on behalf of EGC Real Estate Group for the recapitalization of Kanvas, a recently completed multifamily property in Los Angeles’ Koreatown submarket.

Zachary Streit of PCA arranged the financing, which BOLOUR provided.

Designed by 64North, Kanvas offers 13 studios, 33 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom units, seven of which are designated as affordable. Units feature contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, balconies and in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities include a rooftop amenity deck, fitness center, courtyard, storage space, 1,105 square feet of ground-floor retail space, bicycle parking and abundant subterranean and surface parking.