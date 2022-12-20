Prism Capital Begins Leasing 252-Unit Multifamily Project in Dunellen, New Jersey

DUNELLEN, N.J. — Locally based developer Prism Capital Partners has begun leasing The Nell, a 252-unit multifamily project in the Central New Jersey community of Dunellen. Designed by Spiezle Architectural Group, the transit-oriented property offers one- and two-bedroom units and includes 3,700 square feet of retail space. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, community kitchen, meeting rooms, an outdoor bar with TVs and grilling and dining areas. Rents start at $2,140 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.