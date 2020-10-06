Prism Capital Begins Leasing Final Phase of 300-Unit Apartment Complex in West Orange, New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Prism Capital Partners has begun leasing the final phase of The Residences at Edison Lofts, a 300-unit apartment complex in West Orange, about 20 miles west of New York City. The property is part of the 21-acre Edison Village, which is a redevelopment of Thomas Edison’s historic Invention Factory and Commerce Center. Residential amenities include a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, heated indoor pool, 12,000-square-foot rooftop lounge, a café and concierge services.