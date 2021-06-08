Prism Capital Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Mixed-Income Community in Dunellen, New Jersey

Dunellen Station is expected to be complete in spring 2022.

DUNELLEN, N.J. — New Jersey-based Prism Capital Partners has broken ground on a 252-unit mixed-income community at the site of the former Art Color industrial facility in Dunellen, about 40 miles southwest of New York City. The property will consist of 194 one- and two-bedroom units that will be rented at market rates, as well as 58 units with various income restrictions and 10,000 square feet of retail space. The development will also include 130 for-sale townhomes to be constructed by a national homebuilder. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and meeting rooms. Construction is slated for completion in spring 2022.