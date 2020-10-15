REBusinessOnline

Prism Capital Nears Completion of 232-Unit Multifamily Project in Woodbridge, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

10-Green-Street-at-Woodbridge-Station

Prism Capital Partners and Northwestern Mutual are developing 10 Green Street at Woodbridge Station at the site of a former car dealership.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Prism Capital Partners, in a joint venture with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., is nearing completion of 10 Green Street at Woodbridge Station, a 232-unit multifamily project located south of Newark in Woodbridge. The transit-oriented development is located at the site of a former Lucas Chevrolet dealership and also includes 12,000 square feet of street-level retail space. Units will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling area, package room and a conference center. The development team expects the first units to be available for occupancy in spring 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  