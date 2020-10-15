Prism Capital Nears Completion of 232-Unit Multifamily Project in Woodbridge, New Jersey

Prism Capital Partners and Northwestern Mutual are developing 10 Green Street at Woodbridge Station at the site of a former car dealership.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Prism Capital Partners, in a joint venture with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., is nearing completion of 10 Green Street at Woodbridge Station, a 232-unit multifamily project located south of Newark in Woodbridge. The transit-oriented development is located at the site of a former Lucas Chevrolet dealership and also includes 12,000 square feet of street-level retail space. Units will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling area, package room and a conference center. The development team expects the first units to be available for occupancy in spring 2021.