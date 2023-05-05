Prism Capital Partners Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF Healthcare Project in Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based Prism Capital Partners has broken ground on Hackensack Meridian Health Ambulatory Care Center, an 80,000-square-foot healthcare project in Clifton, about 20 miles west of New York City. Gensler designed the four-story building, which will be located at the corner of Metro Boulevard and Route 3 on Prism’s ON3 healthcare and life sciences campus. The facility will include a surgical center, multiple specialty practice areas and a 400-space parking garage. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2024.